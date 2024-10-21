Yandex metrika counter

US stocks slip slightly at start of earnings heavy week

  • Economics
  • Share
US stocks slip slightly at start of earnings heavy week

U.S. stocks slipped slightly Monday, consolidating near record levels with the focus squarely on a string of key earnings from the technology sector, News.Az reports citing Investing.

At 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15 points, or 0.1%, the S&P 500 index dropped 6 points, or 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite slipped 45 points, or 0.2%.

Positive bank and tech earnings over the past week saw a number of the main Wall Street indexes hit record highs, with the broad-based S&P 500 and 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average registering all-time highs on Friday, cementing a sixth straight weekly advance, the year’s best for both benchmarks.

But momentum now appeared to be somewhat stalling, as anticipation of an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and a hotly contested U.S. presidential election kept investors wary. Stretched valuations among U.S. stocks also raised the possibility of near-term losses.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      