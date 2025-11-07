US to overhaul Pentagon’s weapons buying process amid rising global threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to announce major reforms to the Pentagon’s weapons acquisition system, aiming to speed up how the military procures new technology as global threats intensify.

Speaking at the National War College on Friday, Hegseth will outline changes mandated by a Trump administration executive order signed in April. The reforms target what officials describe as “unacceptably slow” procurement caused by excessive bureaucracy and fragmented accountability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the new system, Portfolio Acquisition Executives will directly oversee major weapons programs, cutting out multiple approval layers. The Pentagon will also prioritize commercial products as the default acquisition method and introduce time-based contract incentives that reward early delivery and penalize delays.

Defense giants Lockheed Martin and RTX, as well as emerging firms like Palantir Technologies and Ursa Major, are expected to attend the announcement.

The Pentagon will also hold monthly Acquisition Acceleration Reviews to monitor progress and address barriers to competition across the U.S. defense industry.

