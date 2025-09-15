U.S. typhon missile system deployed in Japan, raising tensions in Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States showcased its Typhon intermediate-range missile system in Japan on Monday for the first time, signaling Washington and Tokyo’s growing readiness to deploy weapons Beijing has called destabilizing.

The land-based launcher, capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles with enough range to strike China’s eastern seaboard or parts of Russia, was presented at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni as part of the annual Resolute Dragon exercise. The two-week drill involves 20,000 U.S. and Japanese troops, along with warships and missile batteries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Employing multiple systems and different types of munitions, it is able to create dilemmas for the enemy,” said Colonel Wade Germann, commander of the task force. He added the system’s rapid deployment allows it to be positioned forward as needed and that Typhon will leave Japan after the exercise.

The Typhon system was previously deployed to the Philippines in April 2024, a move criticized by Beijing and Moscow for fueling an arms race. Analysts say its presence in Japan, closer to China, could provoke an even stronger reaction. China’s foreign ministry has not commented on the deployment.

Japan’s Iwakuni base is part of the so-called “First Island Chain”, a string of territories and bases stretching from Japan to the Philippines that constrains Chinese sea and air power. Typhon can also launch SM-6 missiles capable of striking ships or aircraft over 200 km (125 miles).

Unlike next-generation missile systems, Typhon uses existing technology that is easier to mass-produce, helping the U.S. and its allies keep pace with China, which plans to raise its defense budget by 7.2% this year. Japan is also expanding its military, acquiring Tomahawk missiles and developing its own intermediate-range weapons—the country’s largest post-WWII buildup.

Neighboring Taiwan plans to increase military spending by 20% in 2026, raising regional tensions further.

“China of course complains whenever its intended victims stand up and start to get ready to look after themselves,” said Grant Newsham, retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and Japan Forum for Strategic Studies fellow.

News.Az