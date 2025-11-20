US under secretary of state pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

“U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs paid her respects at Martyrs Alley. We remember all the people who gave their lives in support of their values and extend our condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones due to conflict,” the US Embassy in Baku wrote in a post on X, News.Az reports.

ABŞ Dövlət Departamentinin siyasi məsələlər üzrə müşaviri Allison Huker Şəhidlər Xiyabanını ziyarət edərək həlak olanların xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edib. Dəyərlərini müdafiə edərək həyatını itirən bütün insanları xatırlayır və münaqişə nəticəsində sevdiklərini itirmiş ailələrə və… pic.twitter.com/0ZTP02oq2n — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) November 20, 2025

During the visit to Baku, Hooker held talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev to discuss the priority areas of the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership and the Baku-Yerevan peace agenda.

News.Az