US urges citizens in Qatar to leave now

In a statement, the embassy said the US Department of State had ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members from Qatar on March 3 because of the threat of armed conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“If safe to do so, Americans should leave Qatar now,” the embassy said.

The statement also noted that Qatari airspace and maritime routes remain closed amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

However, the embassy added that the Salwa land border crossing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is currently open, providing a potential route for those seeking to depart the country.