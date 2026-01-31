US warns Iran ahead of live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it would respond to dangerous manoeuvres such as low-altitude flights over US warships or Iranian speedboats approaching American vessels on collision courses, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near U.S. forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases the risk of collision, escalation and regional destabilization,” CENTCOM said.

The US military stressed that it would continue operating in accordance with international law and maritime norms, adding that Iran’s IRGC is expected to do the same.

Iran has announced that the exercise, set to begin on Sunday, will include live-fire drills. Washington warned that the manoeuvres must not disrupt freedom of navigation or international commercial shipping through the strait, which handles a significant share of the world’s oil and gas flows.

The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions, with the United States closely monitoring Iranian military activity in and around the Gulf, where past incidents have raised concerns over miscalculation and escalation.