U.S. welcomes recently concluded exchange of journalists from Armenia, Azerbaijan

The U.S. welcomes the recently concluded exchange of journalists from Armenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated by the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Trend reports citing a message posted on Twitter page of the US Mission to OSCE.

“Measures such as this exchange prepare the populations for peace and reduce tensions,” reads the message.

