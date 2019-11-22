U.S. welcomes recently concluded exchange of journalists from Armenia, Azerbaijan
- 22 Nov 2019 17:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 143557
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/us-welcomes-recently-concluded-exchange-of-journalists-from-armenia-azerbaijan Copied
The U.S. welcomes the recently concluded exchange of journalists from Armenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated by the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Trend reports citing a message posted on Twitter page of the US Mission to OSCE.
“Measures such as this exchange prepare the populations for peace and reduce tensions,” reads the message.
News.Az