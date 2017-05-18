USAID representative: We’ll continue to deepen our cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

USAID will continue to deepen its cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan, Margot Ellis, acting assistant administrator for U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, said Thursday, APA reported.

According to her, it’s rumored that financial aid to some countries have been reduced or stopped following the announcement of the preliminary project in connection with the US budget for 2018.

“In the US, any project needs to be passed by the Congress and the Senate. Whether or not financial aid is to be stopped will become clear after some time. Meanwhile, we will continue to deepen our cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan,” she said.

News.Az

