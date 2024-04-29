Uzbek minister of culture to attend World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

Uzbek minister of culture to attend World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov will visit Azerbaijan.

The minister will take part in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held on May 1-3 in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event will be organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in joint partnership with international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO and the UN Tourism.

News.Az