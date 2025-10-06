Uzbek president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbek President at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

At the airport, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.

