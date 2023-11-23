Uzbek President arrives in Azerbaijan on a working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 23, News.az reports.

An honor guard was lined up in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the State flags of both countries were flying.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

News.Az