Yandex metrika counter

Uzbek President arrives in Azerbaijan on a working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Uzbek President arrives in Azerbaijan on a working visit

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 23, News.az reports.

An honor guard was lined up in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the State flags of both countries were flying.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      