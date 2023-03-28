Uzbek state TV channel airs program on Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s State Television Channel broadcast a program dedicated to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, who made exceptional contributions to friendly and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The program was aired within the joint project of the Tashkent-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev and the Uzbek State Television on the occasion of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” declared in Azerbaijan in 2023.

Host Dildora Hasanova highlighted the services to the Azerbaijani state and people by Heydar Aliyev, the architect of independent Azerbaijan, both during the Soviet period and after Azerbaijan gained independence, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center told News.Az.

The host also spoke about National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visits to Uzbekistan, praising his efforts toward expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In his interview with the TV channel, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, gave information about the successful policy and multifaceted activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Abbasov noted that against the background of unfair provocations against the Turkic and Muslim republics in the former USSR, Heydar Aliyev always protected the interests of his people and brotherly nations. He emphasized that Heydar Aliyev had always attached special importance to relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Shukhrat Salamov, an Uzbek historian and journalist, said in his interview with the TV channel that there are many values uniting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He noted that thanks to the efforts of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the days of Azerbaijani and Uzbek cultures were held both in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan even during the Soviet period.

The historian emphasized that Heydar Aliyev had always supported Uzbekistan when he was represented in the Soviet leadership and that the Uzbek people always remember Heydar Aliyev’s services, and his name is immortalized in fraternal Uzbekistan.

News.Az