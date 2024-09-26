Uzbekistan, Singapore in talks to enhance trade and economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 26, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, met with Singapore's Indranee Rajah in Samarkand.

During the conversation, the role of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is an important platform for promoting regional cooperation and economic growth, was emphasized. The interest of the Uzbek side in deepening cooperation with the AIIB and with Singapore, as one of the founding members of the Bank and a country demonstrating a commitment to strengthening international economic ties and developing sustainable infrastructure in Asia, was expressed.Prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation with Singapore were discussed. Over the past seven years, trade turnover has doubled, and the volume of Singaporean investments has reached almost $ 1 billion.Systematic work has been established to timely implement investment agreements worth $ 3.9 billion, reached during high-level visits in 2023. These are major projects in the chemical industry, strategic asset management, construction of logistics centers, agriculture and education. MIPT provides targeted support for each project.Following the meeting, the parties agreed on the dates for the next Uzbek-Singapore business forum and identified promising areas for cooperation: infrastructure development, smart agriculture, information technology, production of electrical products, and healthcare.

News.Az