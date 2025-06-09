"It's just crazy. They've spent enormous amounts of money around the world and done very little diplomacy. For example, we've sent Ukraine $300 billion, and yet the president of the United States has never really tried to get a diplomatic solution," Vance said.
Vance calls US spending on aid to Ukraine 'madness' under Biden
Politics
Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.)