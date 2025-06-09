Yandex metrika counter

Vance calls US spending on aid to Ukraine 'madness' under Biden

  • Politics
  • Share
Vance calls US spending on aid to Ukraine 'madness' under Biden
Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.)

US funding of Ukraine under President Joe Biden was 'madness'

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated this in an interview with podcaster Theo Vaughn, News.Az reports.

"It's just crazy. They've spent enormous amounts of money around the world and done very little diplomacy. For example, we've sent Ukraine $300 billion, and yet the president of the United States has never really tried to get a diplomatic solution," Vance said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      