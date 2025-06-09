Vance calls US spending on aid to Ukraine 'madness' under Biden

US funding of Ukraine under President Joe Biden was 'madness'

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated this in an interview with podcaster Theo Vaughn, News.Az reports.

"It's just crazy. They've spent enormous amounts of money around the world and done very little diplomacy. For example, we've sent Ukraine $300 billion, and yet the president of the United States has never really tried to get a diplomatic solution," Vance said.