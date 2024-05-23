Various aspects of Azerbaijan-US bilateral agenda discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, head of the Azerbaijan-US interparliamentary relations working group Samad Seyidov met with a US-based Maine-Azerbaijan Society’s delegation led by its head Tarlan Ahmadov.

During the meeting, Samad Seyidov highlighted the relations of Azerbaijan with the United States of America. He shed light on the new realities emerged in the region amid the ongoing global processes.Emphasizing Azerbaijan`s commitment to peace in the region after the end of the conflict, Samad Seyidov underlined that there are excellent opportunities for advancing the peace agenda.The committee chairman also touched upon the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and the process of returning internally displaced persons to their native lands.Tarlan Ahmadov highlighted the activities of the Society. He discussed the goals of the trip and the meetings held, noting the importance of this visit in conveying the realities about Azerbaijan.The participants voiced their opinions on the prospects for Azerbaijan-US relations, emphasizing the importance of mutual meetings and regular contacts.The delegation also shared their impressions about their visit to the cities of Shusha and Lachin.

News.Az