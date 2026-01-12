Venezuela frees 116 prisoners, expands earlier releases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela’s government said on Monday that it has released 116 prisoners, adding to earlier batches freed in December and this month amid political upheaval and pressure from international groups.

The Ministry of Penitentiary Services said the latest releases apply to people held for actions described by the government as “disrupting the constitutional order and undermining national stability,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move follows similar efforts in recent days where rights groups reported rising numbers of detainees being freed — including political figures and foreign nationals — amid calls from human rights organizations and opposition leaders for broader amnesties.

International pressure and diplomatic efforts have been cited as factors behind the releases, and families of detainees have been gathering at detention centers as the process continues.

News.Az