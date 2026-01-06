Venus Williams exits Auckland Classic in first-round loss

The seven-time major singles champion showed flashes of her renowned talent but ultimately ran out of steam, with Linette, ranked 52nd, prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Williams received a warm ovation as she left the court and will now travel to Hobart for another warm-up tournament ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Williams is set to compete in the Australian Open for the first time in five years and will become the oldest woman to play in the Melbourne tournament after receiving a wildcard. She has competed only sporadically in recent seasons, with the match against Linette marking her first singles outing since the U.S. Open in August.

Earlier, Williams also lost in doubles in Auckland alongside Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

During the match, Williams hit four aces in the second set to force a decider, but she faded in the third as Linette broke her serve twice to advance to the second round.

Despite the win, Linette, who had lost her two previous matches against Williams, said she was impressed by the American’s movement and shot-making. “She was really moving well, hitting well, especially when running to the open space,” Linette said. “I had to stay calm, be more solid, not make too many mistakes on my side.”