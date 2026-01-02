Venus Williams returns to Australian Open at 45

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will return to the Australian Open at age 45 after receiving a wildcard, making her the oldest woman to compete in the season-opening tennis major.

Williams, who has played only a handful of singles matches in recent years, will appear in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021. She is a five-time Wimbledon champion, two-time US Open winner, and Australian Open singles finalist in 2003 and 2017, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing,” Williams said. She will prepare for the tournament at the Auckland Classic before heading to the Hobart International.

Fellow American Coco Gauff praised Williams, calling her “a legend of the sport” and highlighting the “incredible longevity” of her career. Williams is also a four-time Australian Open doubles champion.

