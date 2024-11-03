Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix after starting from 17th position

Dutch driver Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team won the 21st stage of the Formula 1 World Championship — the Brazilian Grand Prix.

According to News.Az , the race took place in São Paulo.French driver Esteban Ocon of the Alpine team secured second place, while his teammate and compatriot Pierre Gasly finished third.Verstappen ended a streak of 10 races without a victory. His last win was at the Spanish Grand Prix in June. The Dutch driver started the race in Brazil from the 17th position on the grid.In qualifying, Verstappen finished 12th but received a five-place grid penalty for changing the power unit.

