Victoria Mboko rallies past Talia Gibson to advance in Hong Kong Open

On a Tuesday afternoon in Hong Kong already marked by one major upset, Victoria Mboko ensured there wouldn’t be another.

The No. 3 seed battled past Australia’s Talia Gibson in a hard-fought match, rallying from a set down to secure a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour and 48 minutes, advancing to the second round of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Talia was playing really amazing tennis, and I found it really hard to keep up with her,” Mboko said afterward. “But throughout the match, I started to find more rhythm. I just wanted to stay in there and use as many chances as I could. So, I’m glad I got the win today and I want to thank everyone who came to support.”

Though Mboko dropped the opening set, she started strong. Gibson, ranked No. 134 in the world, delivered an impressive serving display early on, holding to love in each of her first five service games and dominating the tiebreak to take the lead.

Momentum shifted in the second set as Mboko began to find her range on return, breaking Gibson three times in a row to close out the set. She also fired 14 aces by the end of the set, showcasing her own serving power.

In the deciding set, both players traded holds until 3-all, when Gibson earned her first break point since the opening game. Mboko saved it and held serve, before breaking Gibson in the final game as the Australian’s serve faltered at a crucial moment.

The win marks Mboko’s third victory in her past four matches following a four-match losing streak. It also sends the 19-year-old into the second round of a WTA 250 tournament for the first time in her career.

News.Az