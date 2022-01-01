Vienna talks to resume on Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vienna talks with a focus on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions would continue on Monday January 3, 2022 after a short recess due to the New Year's holidays, News.Az reports citing Mehr.

Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Vienna for Tehran after meeting with the European troika (representatives of the three parties to the JCPOA) and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

Before leaving for Tehran, Bagheri Kani told reporters in front of the Coburg Hotel that he would return to Vienna on Monday to resume talks.

Earlier, Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the European Union representative in the Vienna talks Enrique Mora and the European troika (representatives of the three parties to the JCPOA).

The ongoing round of talks – the eighth round – was originally set to be held after the New Year holiday, but the teams decided to reconvene between the two holidays as an indication of seriousness.

