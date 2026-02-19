Vietnamese airlines ink $30B Boeing jet deals

The deals were concluded during a visit to the United States by To Lam, head of Vietnam’s Communist Party, who attended the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace — an initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at addressing global conflicts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vietnam Airlines signed an $8.1 billion agreement to purchase 50 narrow-body 737-8 aircraft from Boeing. According to the airline, deliveries are scheduled between 2030 and 2032, which would expand its fleet to approximately 151 aircraft by 2030.

The national carrier also said it is in discussions with Boeing over the potential acquisition of 30 additional wide-body planes, a deal that could be worth up to $12 billion.

Meanwhile, newly established Sun PhuQuoc Airways signed a $22.5 billion contract to purchase 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets.

Budget carrier Vietjet secured a separate $965 million financing agreement with Griffin Global Asset Management to acquire six Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Earlier this month, Vietnam signaled its willingness to increase purchases of American goods after the White House announced in October that tariffs would remain at 20% on most Vietnamese exports, while duties on certain products would be lifted.