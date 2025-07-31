Virginia city councilman set on fire in apparent personal attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Virginia city councilman was set on fire in a shocking attack Wednesday morning, and a 29-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Shotsi Michael Buck Hayes confronted City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, at his workplace, allegedly doused him with a flammable liquid, and set him ablaze outside the building before fleeing the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police responded to the incident at the 700 block of Main Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT, and apprehended Hayes several blocks away without further incident. He is currently being held at Danville City Jail without bond.

Vogler, who sustained serious burn injuries, was airlifted to a regional burn center in Lynchburg. Officials confirmed he was awake and talking during transport, but his current condition remains unknown.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, and the motive behind the assault appears to stem from a personal dispute, not Vogler's position on the Danville City Council or any political matter.

Hayes is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

The attack took place at the offices of Showcase Magazine, where Vogler works. Publisher Brad Brooks said in a video statement that Hayes used a 5-gallon bucket of gasoline to douse Vogler before igniting the fire as Vogler tried to flee the building.

“Lee is awake and talking,” Brooks said. “We are cooperating fully with the investigation. This type of senseless violence has to stop.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a public statement, saying:

“We are praying for a swift recovery for Lee and for peace to be restored to the entire Danville community.”

Danville, located near the Virginia–North Carolina border, has a population of approximately 42,000, according to U.S. Census data.

News.Az