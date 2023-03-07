Visit of President of Timor-Leste to Azerbaijan is an important step that will ensure the successful continuation of friendly relations - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This is indeed the first time in history that the President of Timor-Leste has visited Azerbaijan. I am sure that this is an important step that will ensure the successful continuation of friendly relations, an effective cooperation and partnership between our countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, News.az reports.

Expressing gratitude for the high level of representation of Timor-Leste at the recently held Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, the head of state said: “The meeting was very successful and once again demonstrated the solidarity between the member states. I would also like to express my gratitude to the support of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and our initiatives aimed at strengthening the cooperation between our member states and protecting their interests.”

News.Az