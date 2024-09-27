Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares his victory plan with Donald Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

In New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing the official site of President of Ukraine.

“I think we have a common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped. Putin can't win. And Ukrainians have to prevail. And I want to discuss with you the details of our Plan for Victory,” the Head of State said before the meeting.Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to put pressure on the Russian dictator and force him into peace; he also presented the Plan for Victory to Donald Trump.The President of Ukraine also described the situation on the front, the course of the operation in the Kursk region and its objectives, Ukrainian innovations in the fight against Russian terror, as well as the disproportionately high losses of the Russian army.During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the general situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for Ukrainians and the economy.The conversation focused in particular on the constant shelling of cities and civilian infrastructure by the Russian Federation and the role of the U.S. Patriot systems in defending people's lives.Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to block any opportunities for the aggressor state to obtain money for the war from the oil and gas sales, as well as all channels of Western components supplies for Russian missiles.Donald Trump called today's meeting a good sign.“He (the President of Ukraine – Ed.) has gone through hell, and his country has gone through hell like few countries have ever – it has not happened anywhere. Nobody has ever seen anything like it. It is a terrible situation,” he said.

