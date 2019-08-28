Wanted persons detained in Russia, Georgia extradited to Azerbaijan

Individuals wanted by police have been detained, APA reports citing Ganja regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As a result of operational search activities carried out by the officers of the Police Department of the Aghstafa district, Mikayil Nasirov, aged 23 who was wanted in line with 221.1.2 article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan was detained in Russian Federation and extradited to Azerbaijan.

Another operational search activity of the DPD was also successfully resulted. A resident of the Tovuz district Tahir Aylarov, aged 57, was detained in Georgia and extradited to Azerbaijan.

News.Az