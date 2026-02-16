Warner Bros may revive sale talks with Paramount

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warner Bros. Discovery is considering reopening sale negotiations with Paramount Skydance after receiving an updated offer.

The report said Warner Bros’ board members are evaluating whether Paramount could provide a better overall deal, although no final decision has been made. The company may still proceed with its existing agreement involving Netflix, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Paramount recently enhanced its bid by offering shareholders additional cash payments for every quarter a potential deal fails to close after this year. The company also offered to cover Warner Bros’ $2.8 billion breakup fee linked to its current arrangement with Netflix.

The revised proposal includes a $30-per-share offer, valuing the transaction at about $108.4 billion including debt, along with a proposed quarterly “ticking fee” starting in 2027.

Both Paramount and Netflix are reportedly interested in Warner Bros for its major film and TV studios, extensive content library and globally recognized franchises, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and DC Comics titles.

