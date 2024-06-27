Warships of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla pay friendly visit to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 27, Volgodonsk small artillery and Anatoly Gujvin hydrographic ships of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla arrived in Baku on an unofficial friendly visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The representatives of Azerbaijan Naval Forces met ship crews.As part of the visit, the ships' crews are scheduled to tour Baku city to explore its cultural and historical monuments, as well as to hold a friendly sports match.The informal friendly visit will last until June 30.

News.Az