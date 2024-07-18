Washington says Baku-Yerevan peace ‘critical’ for S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has stated that durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is critical to unblocking the immense socio-economic potential of the South Caucasus region.

In an interview with Hetq, Zeya also spoke about the recent trilateral meeting hosted by US Secretary Antony Blinken between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.“The meeting, which Secretary Blinken was honored to convene last week in Washington, reflects strong US support for a dignified and durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We recognize that both countries have taken important steps that we want to continue to support. I think it's important to underscore here the impact of such a peace agreement, one that is dignified and durable, that would truly open extraordinary possibilities not only for both countries but for the entire region,” she said.“We believe Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to being able to reach a final agreement,” the US official added.

