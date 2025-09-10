Washington voices concern over Spain’s restrictions on shipments to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department expressed concern on Wednesday regarding Spain’s recent measures restricting access to Spanish ports and airspace for ships and planes carrying weapons to Israel.

A spokesperson said:

"It is deeply concerning that Spain, a NATO member, has chosen to potentially limit U.S. operations and turn its back on Israel on the same day six individuals were killed in Jerusalem. These measures embolden terrorists," News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The United States maintains two military bases in southern Spain: Morón and Rota on the Atlantic coast. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s office and Spain’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spain’s restrictions include a ban on ships and aircraft delivering weapons or military-grade jet fuel to Israel. Madrid also announced that individuals directly involved in what it termed "genocide" in Gaza would be denied entry to Spain. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares later confirmed that the ban would cover Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel has strongly denied that its actions in Gaza constitute genocide and is currently contesting such accusations at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In response to Sánchez’s announcement on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Spanish leader of antisemitism and of attempting to deflect attention from domestic corruption scandals. Israel also barred Sánchez’s deputy Yolanda Díaz and Youth Minister Sira Rego—members of the hard-left Sumar party—from entering the country.

Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions, Spain recalled its ambassador in Israel for consultations on Monday.

News.Az