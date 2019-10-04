WB expected to join self-employment program in Azerbaijan in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The program of self-employment of the population is actively expanding in Azerbaijan, and the current level of coverage of 10,000 families is planned to be extended to cover 15,000 families next year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He was speaking at the conference dedicated to the completion of a twinning project in the field of employment implemented with financial support from the EU.

The minister noted that the World Bank (WB) is expected to join the self-employment program in Azerbaijan, and this will have a stimulating effect on this process.

“We expect that in 2020, WB will join the self-employment program, and this will lead to an increase in current indicators in the volume of 10,000 families, at least up to 15,000 families in the near future,” Babayev said.

The minister noted that the implementation of initiatives in the field of self-employment is aimed at creating new jobs in the public and private sectors and the development of micro-business in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

