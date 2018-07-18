We are not closer to a no deal Brexit, says British PM May

We are not closer to a no deal Brexit, says British PM May

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she did not believe that Britain was getting close to a so-called “no deal” Brexit, where the country crashes out o

Asked by the head of a parliamentary committee whether she would warn the public about the consequences of a “no deal” Brexit, May answered: “You have based your question on an assumption that said we were getting closer to a no deal scenario. I don’t believe that is the case. We have put forward a proposal for what the future relationship should be ... and we are in negotiations on the basis of that.”

She added that the government would release around 70 “technical notifications to set out what UK citizens and businesses need to do in a no deal scenario” in August and September this year.

News.Az

