We are now in process of agreeing new framework for partnership between NATO and Azerbaijan - NATO SecGen

We are now in the process of agreeing a new framework for partnership between NATO and Azerbaijan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with AZERTAC.

"We are now in the process of agreeing a new framework for partnership between NATO and Azerbaijan and that framework will focus on the issues like inter-operability which exactly how to ensure that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan can work together to meet NATO standards, and are fully inter-operable with NATO forces. We will also focus on, for instance, military education, which will also increase interoperability between our forces. We will look into other areas where we can further deepen our cooperation and all of these will bring Azerbaijani and NATO forces closer to each other which I think will be of mutual benefit both for Azerbaijan and NATO allies,” he said.

