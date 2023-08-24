‘We do not want to witness double standards against Azerbaijan in coming years’: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Hadija Labib advised us to focus on the future as opposed to the past. She said that Belgium would assume the presidency of the European Union in January next year. I wish this presidency to be successful,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadija Labib, News.Az reports.

"We hope and anticipate that there won't be any double standards against Azerbaijan in the upcoming years. We are aware of the fact that how sensitive some European countries are to separatism and what important decisions they make. We would like them to grasp the essence of the step before giving an opinion on any work carried out by Azerbaijan. Armenia's secessionist and provocative steps cannot be accepted as a humanitarian issue so easily," said the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister.

News.Az