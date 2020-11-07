Yandex metrika counter

We strongly condemn attack on Azerbaijani Consulate in Khakrov - Ukraine MFA

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the shooting of the building of Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkov, according to the Ukrainian media.

"We strongly condemn the shooting of the building of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kharkov by unknown individuals. Law enforcement agencies have already launched the necessary investigative measures. The perpetrators must be found and brought to justice, " Ukraine MFA noted in the statement

News.Az


