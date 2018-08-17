Weapons, ammunition seized from radicals in Azerbaijan's Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weapons and ammunition have been seized from radicals in Ganja city, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said in a message on Aug. 17, Trend reports.

It was previously reported that a criminal case was launched and an investigation is underway into a purposefully planned terror against the Head of the Ganja Executive Power Elmar Valiyev and the police officer Gasim Ashbazov, the murder of two police officers by a group of radicals who supported the terrorist attack and organized riots in Ganja, as well as other facts.

During the ongoing investigations and operational search activities, it was established that Yunis Safarov, the perpetrator of the terror attack on July 3, who was under arrest, together with Eldar Orujov, Azer Aliyev and Mahir Azizov decided to conduct guerrilla warfare against the government bodies in order to establish Sharia law in Azerbaijan.

For this purpose, they acquired a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a Makarov pistol from the presently arrested Ganja resident Hamlet Abdullayev, who passed a military training in a foreign country and arrived in Azerbaijan. However, due to the fact that it was impossible for them to carry out the criminal acts that they had planned, they returned the weapons to Hamlet Abdullayev and left the country.

Hamlet Abdullayev, inclined towards religious radicalism, along with Anar Bagirov, who also shared radical religious views and was eliminated on July 21, 2018 in an armed resistance during a special operation, bought this weapon and a Margolin pistol for 500 manats from the Ganja resident Parviz Bayramov and Mahammad Azizov, who died in a car accident in 2015.

After Yunis Safarov temporarily returned the weapon, Hamlet Abdullayev sold the Makarov pistol to Parviz Bayramov and the Kalashnikov assault rifle to his uncle, Ganja resident Aydin Gurbanov, while the Margolin pistol remained with Anar Bagirov.

In order to locate the weapons and ammunition hidden by Aydin Gurbanov and Anar Bagirov, a search was conducted at their place of residence in Ganja. As a result, the Kalashnikov assault rifle, 56 cartridges and one magazine were found in the attic of the building where Aydin Gurbanov lived, a Margolin pistol and 47 cartridges, 132 cartridges for assault rifle, another 273 hidden cartridges for assault rifle and pistol, and eight magazines were found in the basement of the house where Anar Bagirov lived. Moreover, materials of radical religious content and 36 compact discs promoting fascism were found in the apartment.

Aydin Gurbanov and Parviz Bayramov were brought to responsibility under Article 228.3 (illegally acquiring, transferring, selling, storing, transporting or carrying firearms, component parts of it, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen in their respect.

Investigations and searches on the criminal case continue.

