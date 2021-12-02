Yandex metrika counter

Week in Photos: Tea drinking squirrel, floating Grogu and rain

Week in Photos: Tea drinking squirrel, floating Grogu and rain

The sun sets behind artist Luke Jerram's "Floating Earth" at Pennington Flash in Wigan, England, Nov. 22, 2021. The floating Earth will hover over Pennington Flash for 10 days from November 19, as part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh's watercourses and is the first time one of Jerram's globes has been floated on an open expanse of water (GETTY IMAGES)

A carousel is reflected in a puddle at a Christmas fair in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 27, 2021 (AP PHOTO)

This photo shows the aftermath of a looted street in Honiara's Chinatown, Solomon Islands, Nov. 27, 2021 (AP PHOTO)

The Grogu, or Baby Yoda, balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Nov. 25, 2021 (AP PHOTO)

A lone girl waits for a tram on a near-deserted street full of closed restaurants, bars and shops under a partial lockdown in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 26, 2021 (AP PHOTO)

Migrants receive meals in a tent outside the transport and logistics center near the Bruzgi border point on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 23, 2021 (AFP PHOTO)

Indian tourists take pictures in the Mughal garden surrounded with mighty Chinar trees on a cold morning in Nishat Srinagar, Kashmir, Nov. 22, 2021 (AA PHOTO)

People fish on the Galata Bridge as rain pours down, Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2021 (AA PHOTO)

The squirrel named "Alvin" – found by the couple who run a cafe – drinks tea in the Basiskele district of Kocaeli, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2021 (AA PHOTO)

Black vultures are seen at the municipal dump as people search through garbage, in the northern outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 24, 2021 (AFP PHOTO)

An aerial view shows a rock from the cliff that fell onto the Piana Calanches road in Piana on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, Nov. 25, 2021 (AFP PHOTO)

Inflatable crafts, used by migrants to cross the channel, are stored at a facility in Dover, England, Nov. 26, 2021 (GETTY IMAGES)

A person holds a candle during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov. 25, 2021 (AA PHOTO)

