Well-known scholar Panah Khalilov dies

Panah Khalilov, a well-known scholar, literary critic and translator of Baku State University, has died at the age of 94, his relatives told APA.

Panah Khalilov has been active in literary activity since 1948. He has been engaged in literary criticism and literary translation and specialized in Azerbaijani literature and literature of former USSR peoples.

He is one of the authors of the books "History of the Soviet literature of Azerbaijan" (in three volumes) and "Historical essays of the Soviet literature of Azerbaijan" (in Russian). He was elected to the board of directors at the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani writers. He has been a member of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan since 1963.

News.Az

