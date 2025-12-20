Wembanyama scores 26 as Spurs rout Hawks 126-98

With his playing time still carefully managed following a recent injury, Wembanyama also recorded 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, along with a highlight-reel one-handed alley-oop dunk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The win helped the Spurs bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointment, when they lost the NBA Cup final to the New York Knicks in Las Vegas. The victory lifted San Antonio to third place in the Western Conference with a 20-7 record.

The performance also marked Wembanyama’s 100th consecutive game with at least one block, a feat achieved only twice before in NBA history by Dikembe Mutombo (116 games) and Patrick Ewing (145 games).

The 21-year-old, who stands 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 meters), had missed 12 games last month due to a left calf strain.

Elsewhere in the NBA on Friday, the Knicks saw their seven-game winning streak snapped with a 116-107 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, as Tyrese Maxey led the visitors with 30 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 129-116, with Jaylen Brown scoring 30 points for a sixth straight game.