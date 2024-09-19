Western Azerbaijan Community calls for global support for return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged global support for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes in order to close this painful page of history with dignity.

The Community on Thursday issued a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of anti-terrorist measures implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, News.Az reports.“Today marks one year since the implementation of anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. With this measure, Azerbaijan put an end to the injustice that had lasted for more than thirty years and fully restored the country's sovereignty. This decisive step put an end to Armenia's long-standing conspiracy against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and ensured the supremacy of international law,” the Community stated.“Thus, the systemic struggle that began with the return to power of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993 was successfully completed under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. This struggle, which lasted for thirty years and ended in complete victory, is the embodiment of the unity of the people and the state in Azerbaijan.”“The steps taken by Azerbaijan not only served its national interests, but also protected the principles of international justice. This is a rare triumph of truth and justice in a time when the world is full of chaos and injustice,” noted the Community.“Unfortunately, some foreign forces are trying to present these achievements in a negative light and hypocritically recreate tensions. We demand that these forces respect the norms of international law and not hinder sustainable peace in the region.We call on all states to welcome this glorious victory of justice and support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes in order to close this painful page of history with dignity,” it added.

News.Az