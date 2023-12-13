Western Azerbaijan Community calls on EU to cease policy of ethnic discrimination

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Wednesday called on the European Union to cease the policy of ethnic discrimination, News.Az reports.

“In an interview broadcast on December 12, 2023, on the Azerbaijani service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (“Azadlıq radiosu”), Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, allowed discrimination based on ethnicity and religion. When addressing the issue of national minorities in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Mr. Michel exclusively addressed the return of ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan, without uttering a single word about the repatriation of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” the Community said in a statement.

“It is worth noting that the Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to the European Union, including Charles Michel personally, to support the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return and to assist them in visiting their homes, cemeteries, and cultural and religious sites. Regrettably, the European Union has ignored these pleas from the expelled Azerbaijanis,” noted the Community.

The Community emphasized that the discriminatory stance taken by the European Union goes against human rights principles and has a detrimental impact on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged the European Union to express its support for the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return, to abandon double standards, cease the policy of ethnic discrimination, and refrain from obstructing the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az