The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Lithuania's systematic and consistent biased attitude against Azerbaijan after the Patriotic War and expresses regret that the country demonstrates a selective approach to issues such as territorial integrity, sovereignty, and separatism, the Community told News.az.

It was noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Lithuania not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, and to focus on addressing problems concerning its national minorities.

“The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that if Lithuania considers itself as a "herald of justice", then using its close relations with Armenia, whom it considers a friend, which has occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years and carried out ethnic cleansing, it can raise before the official Yerevan the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands.”

