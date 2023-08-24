Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Canadian FM’s biased statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijani Community has condemned the biased and anti-Azerbaijani statement made by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

“We strongly condemn the latest anti-Azerbaijani rant by Foreign Minister of Canada Melanie Joly, in which she used a peculiar and fabricated name in relation to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Community stressed that constantly adopting an anti-Azerbaijani stance and turning a blind eye to Armenia's ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis, as well as its persistent refusal to allow their return to their homes in Armenia, the Canadian minister strangely appears apprehensive about the legitimate steps taken by Azerbaijan in accordance with international law. She also employed a double standards approach concerning the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“We remind the minister that Canada, whose history is fraught with injustices and discrimination against indigenous peoples and which was one of the few countries opposing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, has long lost its moral right to make any accusations against Azerbaijan.

The pathetic situation that the Canadian minister has fallen into, in order to appease the pro-Armenia lobby, is truly regrettable. We vehemently reject her slanderous statements against Azerbaijan,” the Community added.

News.Az