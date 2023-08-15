Western Azerbaijan Community: EU Mission becomes Armenia's megaphone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 14, 2023, the Mission of the European Union (EU) in Armenia hastily made a statement, almost ahead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, as a reaction to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan about the accumulation of armed forces and military equipment on the conventional border of Armenia, said the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.az reports.

It was noted that those who "did not see" the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their homeland for 30 years lined up to help Armenia, which lives with revanchist feelings, and specifically, the EU Mission has become Armenia's megaphone.

News.Az