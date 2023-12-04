Western Azerbaijan Community hosted meeting with former ombudsman of Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western Azerbaijan Community hosted meetings with the participants who visited Azerbaijan to participate in the international conference on "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia: Global context and fair solution" dedicated to Western Azerbaijan, scheduled for December 5, 2023, the Community told News.az.

During the meeting between the former ombudsman of Moldova Mrs. Aurelia Grigoriu and the chairman of the Council of Intellectuals of the Community, Elkhan Huseynov, the guest was informed about the humanitarian consequences of the deportation.

Ms. Grigoriou stated that the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia is a violation of human rights and does not help peace and understanding between nations.

It should be noted that more than 100 MPs, experts, and other well-known persons from Azerbaijan and more than 30 foreign countries will participate in the conference.

News.Az