Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement regarding the visit to Istisu the US ambassador to Armenia, the Community told News.az.

"As reported by the US embassy in Armenia, Ambassador Christina Quinn has today visited Istisu (Jermuk). We do not have information about the purpose of the ambassador's visit to Istisu. However, we know that the ambassador while coming from Yerevan passed through residential areas where Azerbaijanis lived before, including Istisu, where their mosques and cemeteries were destroyed and insulted while.

We would like to know what steps Christina Quinn, who is the ambassador of the United States, which positions itself as the defender of human rights in the world, is taking in Armenia, a state that has become mono-ethnic as a result of ethnic cleansing, to eliminate the racism prevailing in the country of her accreditation and intolerance, and for the realization of the rights of Azerbaijanis to return, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

We also take this opportunity to call on the American side to respond to our appeal to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to support human rights without ethnic or religious discrimination,” says the statement.

News.Az