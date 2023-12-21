Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Armenian deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The anti-Azerbaijani statement of the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister once again shows that Armenian diplomats with Dashnak mentality are not satisfied with the prospect of normalization of relations between the two countries, and trying to hinder the process with various provocative statements,” said the Western Azerbaijan Community as it commented on the anti-Azerbaijani statement of the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister, News.Az reports.

“The Deputy Minister makes a big mistake when he says that "Azerbaijan is not willing to conclude a peace treaty on the basis of the principles proposed by the international community". Firstly, there are only principles proposed by Azerbaijan with regard to peace negotiations. Secondly, if by "the principles presented by the international community" the Deputy Minister means the Granada Declaration adopted in October 2023, we would like to emphasize that the international community does not consist only of Armenia, France, Germany, and the European Union. We would also like to recall that any document signed during the meeting in which Azerbaijan did not participate have no legal force for us.

As for the Armenian diplomat's remarks on the return of Karabakh Armenians, we underscore that this must be a mutual process and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia must be ensured,” the Community added.

News.Az