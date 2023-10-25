Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Armenian parliament speaker’s ridiculous statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan, remaining true to his role, once again voiced amateurish and ridiculous statements about Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Simonyan, who is not aware of the responsibility of his position and does not understand the essence of his statements, cannot admit in any way that Azerbaijan defeated Armenia not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic field. During the Second Karabakh War and after it, we witnessed many similar arrogant words from people like Simonyan,” the Community said.

“Only a person with the mindset of A. Simonyan can often insult deputies at parliamentary meetings, defiantly spit in the face of an oppositionist and call Armenia a “democratic country”,” the Community added.

