Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Pashinyan

On November 24, 2023, while answering questions from the public, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, once again attempted to undermine our right of return, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, APA reports.

"N. Pashinyan assessed the demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes as preparations for war. The Prime Minister of Armenia, who occupied the territories of Azerbaijan under the pretext of protecting the rights of Armenians in Garabagh, considers everything with his own measure.

Unlike Armenia, which pursues a mono-ethnic policy, the state and society of Azerbaijan consider ethnic diversity to be the highest value.

The government of Armenia should put an end to the racist policy of ethnic exclusivity, respect the values of coexistence and ethnic diversity, and provide conditions for the safe and dignified return of the expelled Azerbaijanis to Armenia," reads the statement.

News.Az