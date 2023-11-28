Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns Armenian parliament speaker’s absurd statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the absurd and slanderous statement by Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan that Azerbaijan allegedly fully or partially occupied 31 villages of Armenia.

"By making such an unfounded accusation, Armenia has once again demonstrated its disinterest in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Along with this, Armenia is still trying to cover up the fact of the occupation of eight Azerbaijani villages. Instead of saying nice words about the return of the villages to Azerbaijan, Armenian officials should take real steps and start a dialogue in this direction with the Western Azerbaijan Community,” added the Community.

News.Az